6 hurt Monday in citywide shootings

Six people were shot Monday in Chicago, including two men who were shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The two men, both 36, were standing on the sidewalk about 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 72nd Street when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. Both men suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh and were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man in his 20s was shot in Fifth City on the West Side. The man was sleeping in his vehicle about 4:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the back of the head and brought himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital. He was listed in good condition.

A man was shot in Gresham on the South Side. The 32-year-old was on the sidewalk about 2:45 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Racine Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the knee, police said. The man was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Minutes prior, a man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. He was on the sidewalk about 2:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Justine Street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone got out, pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The 24-year-old was struck in the lower back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 21-year-old man was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side. He was walking about 2 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Karlov Avenue, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up near him and someone from inside told him to show a gang sign, police said. The man refused and the person fired shots before leaving the scene. He was struck twice in the stomach and was taken to Mount Sinai hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Advertisement

Thirty-six people were shot, four fatally, last weekend citywide.