7 shot in Chicago so far this weekend

Seven people were wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

A 41-year-old man was shot Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was struck in the leg about 2:15 a.m. in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said. He self transported to Roseland Hospital where his condition was stabilized. The man was uncooperative and would not give any details, according to police.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting about an hour earlier in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was standing outside about 1:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He suffered one gunshot wound to the groin and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot early Saturday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

He was walking outside about 12:50 a.m. in the 800 block of East Oakwood Boulevard when a black sedan pulled up alongside him with three people inside, police said.

One of the people inside the sedan began shooting and struck him in the hand, police said. He was transported to Mercy Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

The black sedan fled the scene, according to police.

Another 25-year old was hurt in a drive-by shooting about the same time in Oakland on the South Side.

About 12:50 a.m., the man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3800 block of South Langley Avenue when a white Jeep drove by him and began firing shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Just after midnight, a 56-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in South Shore.

He was exiting his vehicle about 12:10 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Coles Avenue when a person approached him and fired shots before fleeing the scene, police said.

The man was shot in the stomach and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.

He was standing outside with several people about 10:10 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue when he heard multiple shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. The man saw a silver sedan with two people shooting from inside, according to police.

He suffered one gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said.

In the weekend’s first reported shooting, a man was shot Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 22, heard shots and felt pain about 6:55 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks and was listed in fair condition.

Twenty people were shot, four fatally, last weekend in Chicago.