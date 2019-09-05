6 injured, including 3 children, in Avondale rollover crash

article

A rollover vehicle crash Thursday left six people injured, including four children, in Avondale on the North Side.

A 45-year-old man was driving an SUV northbound at 6:12 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Elston Avenue when it crossed the centerline and hit a southbound minivan, according to Chicago police. The SUV kept going and hit two parked vehicles before knocking over a traffic light and flipping over.

The man and his passenger, a 46-year-old woman, were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, police and Chicago fire officials said.

Four children in the minivan – a 3 year-old girl and three boys, ages 1, 8 and 9 – were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, authorities said.

Police said the 28-year-old woman driving the minivan was not injured but went to the hospital with the kids, who “are expected to be OK.”

The SUV driver was cited for driving to the left of center, not having insurance, negligent driving, damage to city property and striking an unattended vehicle, police said Friday. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.