6 more cases of COVID-19 in Chicago Police Department

article

Chicago police announced Thursday six more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 436.

Of the confirmed cases, 415 are officers and 21 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 439 employees have reported positive test results but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm four of those cases, police said.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

On Thursday, Illinois health officials said another 141 people died from the virus, raising the state’s toll to 2,355. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state is now at 52,918.