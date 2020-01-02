6 shot on New Year’s Day in Chicago

article

Six people were shot on New Year’s Day in Chicago, including a 28-year-old man who was wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

He was walking with a male about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Spaulding Avenue when shots rang out, Chicago police said.

The man was hit in the ankle and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in South Shore on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 5:25 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, police said.

The 26-year-old was hit in the chest and leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Wednesday morning, a 19-year-old man was shot in an alley in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The man was walking down the alley about 5:45 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue when shots rang out, police said. He was struck in the hip and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was stabilized.

Less than an hour prior, a man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 31, was standing on a front porch about 5 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Morgan Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the knee, Chicago police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized.

A man walked into Stroger Hospital about 4:53 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

The man, 21, did not tell officers where he was when he was shot or any details about the shooting, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The year’s first reported shooting wounded a 24-year-old woman in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The woman was inside a home about 12:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Adams Street when a bullet flew through the window and hit her in the back, Chicago police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized.

It was not immediately known where the shots came from, police said.

Six people were wounded in shootings on New Year’s Eve in Chicago.