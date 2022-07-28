6 teens arrested in Kane County after crashing stolen BMW, police say

Six teenagers were arrested after crashing a stolen BMW in Kane County early Thursday morning, police said.

Police say the boy driving was 15 years old and not old enough to have a license.

Around 5:30 a.m., Kane County sheriff's deputies responded to the 1000 block of Woodcliff Drive for a report of a stolen black BMW.

An officer located the stolen vehicle traveling south on Route 31 and called for backup, officials said. A second vehicle — a white BMW — which deputies say was possibly the owner of the black BMW in pursuit of their stolen car — was also in the area with the black BMW.

Officers then witnessed the black BMW crash into the white BMW, officials said. The white BMW then crashed into another vehicle which was at the intersection of McLean Boulevard and Stearns Road.

The juveniles inside the black BMW then exited the car and tried to run, officials said.

Officers set up a perimeter and arrested six juveniles. Three of the juveniles were taken to an area hospital for treatment and then released.

Police say they were all between the ages of 14 and 16.