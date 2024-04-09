6-year-old boy to be sworn in as honorary Lynwood police officer amid health battles

article

A six-year-old boy was sworn in as a Lynwood police officer on Tuesday night.

This ceremony for Keyjuan Andrewin took place before his parents, the Lynwood Board of Trustees and Lynwood residents.

Keyjuan was born with Hypoplastic Heart Syndrome and has undergone over 58 medical procedures and 15 surgeries in his six years of life. Despite his challenges, he has never wavered in his dream of becoming a Lynwood police officer.

Recently, his parents approached Lynwood Mayor Jada D. Curry and Lynwood Police Chief Gregory Thomas about the possibility of him visiting the Lynwood Police Department. It was then decided to make this experience even more special by swearing him in as an honorary police officer.

"Little Keyjuan’s health challenges have been very stressful on not only his parents, but his extended family as well. They are seeking a day of joy, love, and smiles. Our goal is to bring an everlasting smile on Keyjuan’s face that will light up the world this evening. It is my honor to swear him in as one of Lynwood’s finest" says Mayor Curry.

"We are grateful for Keyjuan’s life, but moreover his courageous spirit. It is his zest to live that has inspired the Lynwood community. In addition, his respect for the badge has brought so much joy to our department. We are excited to have him as part of our team," said Chief Thomas.

Chief Thomas presented Keyjuan with a Lynwood Police badge for his uniform, and he was then escorted to an awaiting Lynwood Patrol Car and officially began his shift as a patrolman.

Chief Thomas drove Officer Andrewin throughout the community as part of his patrol duties as a Lynwood Police Officer.