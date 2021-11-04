6-year-old Chicago girl gets COVID-19 vaccine after being diagnosed with the virus last year

A 6-year-old Chicago girl, who was one of the first children in the nation to be diagnosed with COVID-19, is now one of the first in the nation to get the Pfizer vaccine.

In May of 2020 at four-years-old, Amelia Ateca was diagnosed with COVID-19 and a COVID-19-related condition called MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

MORE: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 begins to roll out in Chicago

She spent seven days on a ventilator.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

She recovered, but her parents say it was an experience they will never forget, and they wanted her to be the first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I don't want another parent or another child to have to go through what we did," Amelia's mom said. "It's sometimes inevitable, but if there is a preventative measure that you can take, you should be taking it."

Amelia got the vaccine at Advocate Children's Hospital Thursday morning.