Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 begins to roll out in Chicago

Children between the ages of 5 and 11-years-old are now eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Chicago after the CDC gave final approval of the shot on Tuesday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said Wednesday pediatric doses of the vaccine have already begun to arrive in the city, and providers can administer them immediately.

"We have been planning our roll out for weeks, have received delivery of close to 30,000 doses already, and vaccinations can begin right away," said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

While the pediatric Pfizer vaccine uses the same "formula" as the adult version, the dose for 5-to-11-year-old's is one-third that of the adult vaccine, according to CDPH.

Arwady urged Chicago parents to talk to their child's healthcare provider as soon as possible in order to get them vaccinated.

A five year old child receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for 5-11 year old kids at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. - An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-ye Expand

"While fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared to adults, data show children are as likely to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 as adults, and can spread the virus to others," Arwady said in a statement. "And children ages 5 to 11 can get sick from COVID-19—there have been 8,300 hospitalizations to date, and hospitalization rates are three times higher for Black, LatinX and American Indian children."

Doctors on Wednesday were fielding questions from parents about the COVID-19 vaccine for children. One common worry among most parents are the side effects.

"Ultimately the risk of COVID 19 substantially outweighs the risk of long-term side effects. There are short-term side effects," a Lurie Children's Hospital doctor said.

Those short-term side effects include pain in the child's arm, and feeling tired or a little sick.

All COVID-19 vaccines for children are free and no insurance or ID is required. Parents must accompany the child at most vaccination locations with exceptions such as Chicago Public Schools-located clinics, school-based health centers and healthcare providers with signed consent forms from a parent or guardian. Parents can get more information at Chi.gov/youthvax.

There are a variety of ways for children in Chicago to receive the vaccine, including:

Family Health Care Providers

CDPH recommends families first reach out to their pediatrician or family medical provider to see if appointments are available.

CPS Sites

CPS’ regional vaccination clinics and mobile school-based events will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 starting on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Use this link to view the schedule for the clinics.

Use this link to view the schedule for mobile events.

Visit cps.edu/vaccinations for more information and vaccine opportunities.

Local Pharmacies

Across the city, many pharmacy locations already have vaccines and more will receive doses in the coming weeks. Each has their own registration.

Children's Hospitals

Select children’s hospitals will host pediatric vaccine events – check hospital websites for dates and more information.

City Colleges of Chicago

CDPH will host family vaccination clinics at City Colleges of Chicago. These events will offer pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines, as well as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and booster doses to all Chicagoans. You must be 18 or older to receive a J&J vaccine. All clinics will be open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration is required and will begin on Nov. 5 at www.chi.gov/YouthVax.

Saturday, Nov. 13 – Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S Pulaski Rd.

Sunday, Nov. 14 – Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N Narragansett Ave.

Saturday, Nov. 20 – Kennedy-King College, 6301 S Halsted St.

Sunday, Nov. 21 – Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 4 – Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S Pulaski Rd.

Sunday, Dec. 5 – Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N Narragansett Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 11 – Kennedy-King College, 6301 S Halsted St.

Sunday, Dec. 12 – Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 18 – Truman College, 1145 W Wilson Ave.

Sunday, Dec. 19 – Malcolm X College, 1900 W Jackson Blvd.

Saturday, Jan. 8 – Truman College, 1145 W Wilson Ave.

Sunday, Jan. 9 – Malcolm X College, 1900 W Jackson Blvd.

In-Home Vaccination Program

Starting Nov. 15, CDPH’s in-home vaccination program, Protect Chicago At Home, will also offer pediatric vaccination for all children age 5 to 11. Make an at-home appointment at Chicago.gov/AtHome or by calling 312-746-4835.

CDPH Immunization Clinics

Standing CDPH immunization clinics will also offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only. This includes:

Uptown WIC 845 W. Wilson Ave., 2nd Level (call 312-742-3227 for an appointment).

Greater Lawn WIC 4150 W. 55th St. (call 312-745-1477 for an appointment).

CDPH-Sponsored Community Events

Starting Nov. 15, all CDPH-sponsored community events will offer pediatric vaccinations. For the calendar of community events, visit Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar.