60-vehicle pile-up on slippery Kennedy Expressway, sends over a dozen to hospitals

Nearly 60 vehicles crashed in a massive pile-up Wednesday morning on a snowy Kennedy Expressway near North Avenue, sending over a dozen people to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Inbound and outbound lanes of the expressway were opened about 8:15 a.m., according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Communications.

Fourteen people were taken to hospitals including St. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, St Joseph Hospital and Northwest Memorial Hospital, fire officials said. Thirty-two other people involved in the crash declined to be taken to hospitals

The pile-up happened about 5:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes near North Avenue, fire officials said.

“Numerous accidents still be reported due to low traction around the city,” the fire department said on Twitter. “Do not use Kennedy at this time. Be aware of low traction on all expressways and some surface streets.”