$60M allocated for Illinois recreational opportunities

Sixty million dollars will be allocated for 118 different projects all throughout the state of Illinois.

The goal is for the money to be used to acquire land and develop recreational opportunities.

Funding will also fully cover all eligible projects in economically distressed communities with 22 locations getting those grants.

One of the closest to home will be the Chicago Heights Park District set to receive $600,000 for the expansion of Commissioners Park.

The money will help fund three new soccer fields, lighting to expand evening activities and also add spectator seating.

The funding comes from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant Program, which was first established by the Illinois General Assembly back in 1986.