61-year-old man punched, robbed in Roscoe Village

A 61-year-old man was punched and robbed Monday evening in the Roscoe Village neighborhood.

The man was standing outside around 11:10 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Lincoln Avenue when an unidentified man approached him, according to police.

The man asked the 61-year-old for a cigarette and punched him in the face as he reached for his pocket. He stole cash out of his pocket and then fled, Chicago police said.

The 61-year-old refused treatment.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.