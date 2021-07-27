61-year-old man punched, robbed in Roscoe Village
CHICAGO - A 61-year-old man was punched and robbed Monday evening in the Roscoe Village neighborhood.
The man was standing outside around 11:10 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Lincoln Avenue when an unidentified man approached him, according to police.
The man asked the 61-year-old for a cigarette and punched him in the face as he reached for his pocket. He stole cash out of his pocket and then fled, Chicago police said.
The 61-year-old refused treatment.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.