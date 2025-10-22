Man charged in Uptown stabbing that seriously injured 24-year-old: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated battery after seriously injuring a 24-year-old in a stabbing in Uptown, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Rober Higgs, 62, of Chicago, was arrested Tuesday in the 5200 block of N. Sheridan Road. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon.
Higgs was identified as the offender who stabbed and seriously injured a 24-year-old man on Sept. 20 in the 4800 block of N. Broadway, police said.
Robert Higgs, 63
What's next:
His next court date is scheduled for Thursday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.