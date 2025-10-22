Man charged in Uptown stabbing that seriously injured 24-year-old: police

The Brief Robert Higgs, 63, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon after a stabbing in Uptown. Police say Higgs stabbed and seriously injured a 24-year-old man on Sept. 20 in the 4800 block of N. Broadway. He was arrested Tuesday in the 5200 block of N. Sheridan Road, and his next court date is set for Thursday.



A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated battery after seriously injuring a 24-year-old in a stabbing in Uptown, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Rober Higgs, 62, of Chicago, was arrested Tuesday in the 5200 block of N. Sheridan Road. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon.

Higgs was identified as the offender who stabbed and seriously injured a 24-year-old man on Sept. 20 in the 4800 block of N. Broadway, police said.

Robert Higgs, 63

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for Thursday.