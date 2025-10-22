Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in Uptown stabbing that seriously injured 24-year-old: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  October 22, 2025 8:21pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Robert Higgs, 63, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon after a stabbing in Uptown.
    • Police say Higgs stabbed and seriously injured a 24-year-old man on Sept. 20 in the 4800 block of N. Broadway.
    • He was arrested Tuesday in the 5200 block of N. Sheridan Road, and his next court date is set for Thursday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated battery after seriously injuring a 24-year-old in a stabbing in Uptown, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Rober Higgs, 62, of Chicago, was arrested Tuesday in the 5200 block of N. Sheridan Road. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon.

Higgs was identified as the offender who stabbed and seriously injured a 24-year-old man on Sept. 20 in the 4800 block of N. Broadway, police said.

Robert Higgs, 63

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for Thursday. 

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

