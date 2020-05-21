64 more people die from COVID-19 in Cook County

Another 64 people have died from COVID-19 in Cook County, officials announced Thursday.

There are now 3,191 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the county, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,388 additional coronavirus cases and 147 more deaths, pushing the overall statewide case tally over 100,000 and the death toll to 4,525. Almost half the deaths have occurred in May alone.