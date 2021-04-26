$64,000 raised for good Samaritan killed in Berwyn grocery store

A fundraiser for a man who was killed while attempting to stop an attack at a Berwyn grocery store on Friday has netted $64,000.

Humberto Guzman worked at the store and tried to stop a customer from attacking a cashier and a 14-year-old girl.

Police say a man accused the girl of cutting line.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

During the struggle, that man is accused of stabbing two people, including Guzman, who died.

Humberto Guzman

Advertisement

The GoFundMe page is raising money for Guzman's wife, and 6-month-old daughter.

Fernando Barrios, 30, is charged with the first-degree murder of Guzman and an attempted murder charge for stabbing another good Samaritan.