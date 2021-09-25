65-year-old woman killed in Jefferson Park hit-and-run

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson Park Friday night.

The crash occurred in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee.

Just before 11 p.m., police said a 65-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a tan Jeep that was traveling northbound.

The driver of the Jeep did not stop, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The woman sustained trauma to the head and was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

No one is currently in custody. Detectives continue to investigate.