68-year-old charged in Homan Square shooting

A man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man last December in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Clinton Robinson, 68, was accused of shooting a 26-year-old man on Dec. 26, 2021 in the 1100 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.

Robinson was arrested Monday and a gun was recovered, police said.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies, police said.

Robinson is due in bond court Tuesday.