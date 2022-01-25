68-year-old charged in Homan Square shooting
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man last December in the Homan Square neighborhood.
Clinton Robinson, 68, was accused of shooting a 26-year-old man on Dec. 26, 2021 in the 1100 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.
Robinson was arrested Monday and a gun was recovered, police said.
He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies, police said.
Robinson is due in bond court Tuesday.
