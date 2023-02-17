$68M project expected to leverage freight, logistic opportunities in North Lawndale

A new project in North Lawndale broke ground Friday as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Invest South/West Initiative.

Lightfoot was joined by city officials, 548 Enterprise and Related Midwest to show off the future innovation center.

It is a $68 million project that is expected to leverage North Lawndale's freight and logistic opportunities.

The project is expected to create about 500 jobs in the area and half of them will be permanent positions.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2024.