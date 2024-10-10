7-Eleven in Chicago sells $1M Lotto ticket

article

A 7-Eleven on Chicago's Northwest Side is celebrating after selling a winning Lotto ticket worth $1 million for the Monday drawing.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the convenience store located at 5037 W. Lawrence Ave. and matched all six numbers in the Lotto Million 1 drawing.

The winning numbers in the drawing were: 7-20-24-27-35-39.

The 7-Eleven will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, totaling $10,000.

This marks the fourteenth Illinois Lottery player in 2024 to win a prize of $1 million or more in the Lotto game.

