7-Eleven in Chicago sells $1M Lotto ticket
CHICAGO - A 7-Eleven on Chicago's Northwest Side is celebrating after selling a winning Lotto ticket worth $1 million for the Monday drawing.
The lucky ticket was purchased at the convenience store located at 5037 W. Lawrence Ave. and matched all six numbers in the Lotto Million 1 drawing.
The winning numbers in the drawing were: 7-20-24-27-35-39.
The 7-Eleven will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, totaling $10,000.
This marks the fourteenth Illinois Lottery player in 2024 to win a prize of $1 million or more in the Lotto game.
