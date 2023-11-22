7 garages burglarized in Bridgeport, Canaryville

At least seven garages have been burglarized in Bridgeport and Canaryville this month.

In each incident, the offender gained entry into a garage through a side door and then took property from inside, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

3000 block of South Pitney Court on Nov. 6 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

2900 Block of South Loomis Street on Nov. 8 at 3 a.m.

3000 Block of South Farrell Street on Nov. 9 at 5:40 a.m.

600 Block of West Root Street on Nov. 12 at 1:04 a.m.

3800 Block of South Emerald Avenue on Nov. 18 between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

3000 Block of South Princeton Avenue on Nov. 18 at 2:45 p.m.

3400 Block of South Halsted Street between the dates of Nov. 18-19 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Chicago police described the offender as a Hispanic male, between five-foot-eight and six-foot. He weighs about 160 to 180 pounds. He has a light complexion and was wearing a black baseball cap, an orange vest, brown pants and black gym shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.