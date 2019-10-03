7 injured – 1 critically — after Pink Line train crashes into vehicle in suburban Cicero

Seven people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy who is in critical condition, after a Pink Line train crashed into a vehicle Thursday in suburban Cicero.

About 7:45 p.m., a vehicle northbound on 47th Street near Cicero Avenue attempted to go around railroad crossing gates that were down and was struck by a westbound Pink Line train, Cicero Police Superintendent Jerry Chlada said in a news conference.

A 15-year-old boy who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle was ejected at impact and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, Chlada said. A 17-year-old boy in the back seat of the vehicle was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition. The driver, a 21-year-old woman, suffered minor injures and was taken to MacNeal Hospital for treatment.

Three CTA passengers were taken to Loretto Hospital with minor injuries, Chlada said. The train’s operator, a man in his late 40s, was taken to MacNeal Hospital for observation.

Train service was replaced by a bus shuttle between the Pulaski Road and 54th/Cermak stops, the agency said.

Travelers are advised to consider alternative routes and to expect delays as crews work to resume normal service, the agency said.