7 injured, 2 in custody following police chase in West Town

Seven people were injured and two were placed into custody following a police chase Saturday in West Town.

About 8:20 p.m., officers attempted to stop a traveling gray Volkswagen with five people inside in the 2000 block of West Grand Avenue but the driver refused to pull over and fled the scene, Chicago police said.

While attempting to flee, the driver crashed into a white Toyota, police said. The crash caused the driver of the Toyota to jump the curb and hit the front of a salon.

The driver of the Toyota, a 50-year-old man, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman, sustained bruising on the body and were taken to Saint Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where their condition was stable, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 23-year-old man was arrested and taken in good condition to Stroger hospital with injuries to his arm, police said. Citations are pending, according to police.

A 21-year-old man traveling in the Volkswagen was also placed into custody, police said. He sustained multiple injuries to the body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Another male passenger, who’s age was not immediately known, sustained a skull fracture and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two teenage boys, 15 and 17, were also injured on the body and were taken to the same hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.