8 killed, 48 wounded in weekend gun violence across Chicago

Fifty-six people were shot, seven of them fatally, in citywide gun violence this weekend. Six of the wounded were 15 years old or younger.

The youngest homicide victim, a 7-year-old girl, was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon that also wounded her younger sister.

Serenity Broughton, 7, and her 6-year-old sister were being placed in the backseat of a car by their mother when gunfire rang out about 2:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 7-year-old was shot in her chest and torso and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Police said her younger sister was "fighting for her life" at Loyola University Medical Center.

Other weekend homicides:

A 70-year-old woman was fatally shot early Monday in Hegewisch on the Far South Side. The woman was parked in her car just after 4:25 a.m. in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue when two males approached and fired shots, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not released.

A man was killed and a woman injured in Chatham early Sunday when someone opened fire at a group of people. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue, police said. The man, 33, was shot in the chest killed. The woman, 34, was shot in the leg and her condition was stabilized.

Saturday evening, a man was fatally shot in a drive-by in Hyde Park on the South Side. Around 8:15 p.m., the victim, 25, was standing on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 54th Street when a white-colored vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was shot in the torso and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died.

A 59-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon while driving in West Humboldt Park. About 12:40 p.m., the man was driving in the 1200 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another vehicle fired shots, striking him in the upper back and right arm, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A person was killed in a triple shooting Friday night on the Eisenhower Expressway near Damen Avenue. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. and closed down a stretch of Interstate 290 for about four hours while troopers investigated, according to Illinois State Police. Three people wounded in the shooting had been located at a nearby hospital, officials said. One person was later pronounced dead and the other two were expected to survive.

A 35-year-old man who was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in West Englewood died from his injuries days later. Anthony Ballard was pronounced dead at 10:12 p.m. Sunday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. On Friday, he was hanging out on a front porch about 5:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Honore Street when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the head and chest, police said.

Friday evening, an 18-year-old man was killed in Belmont Cragin. About 5:15 p.m., the teen was in the middle of the street in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone in a vehicle fired shots, striking him in the leg, chest and back, police said. The victim, Nikko Mercado, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Forty-five other people were wounded in other shootings this weekend, between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, 75 people were shot, including a Chicago police officer who was killed, in Chicago gun violence.