7 shot, 1 fatally, Tuesday across Chicago

Seven people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago,

In the day’s lone fatal attack, a 28-year-old man was killed while working on his car in Lawndale on the West Side.

Two men stepped out of a vehicle about 7:50 a.m. and confronted the man in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said. They shot him multiple times and left in the waiting vehicle. The 28-year-old was unresponsive when officers arrived, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a woman was grazed in Lawndale on the West Side. The 44-year-old was on the sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone opened fire, police said. A bullet grazed the woman’s hand, and she refused medical attention.

A 21-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon in West Pullman on the Far South Side. He was inside a parked vehicle about 5 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Bishop Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside began firing shots, police said. The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Less than an hour prior, a man was shot in Lawndale. He was on the sidewalk about 4:17 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard when someone fired shots, police said. The 26-year-old was struck in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Advertisement

A 29-year-old man was shot about an hour earlier in West Garfield Park on the West Side. He was coming out of his home about 3:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Adams Street, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up someone inside opened fire, police said. He was struck in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, two women were shot in a possible road rage incident in Washington Heights on the South Side.

Someone opened fire at the pair about 11 a.m. from inside a black-colored vehicle in the 9500 block of South Laflin Street, where the women were standing outside of a car, police said. One woman, 26, was shot on her side, upper back and buttocks, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition. The other woman, 35, was grazed by a bullet on her hand and was treated on scene.

Eight people were shot Monday in Chicago.