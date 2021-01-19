8 shot Monday in Chicago

Eight people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 44-year-old man who was shot inside a vehicle in Chatham on the South Side.

About 11:15 p.m., he was sitting in his parked car with another person when he was shot in the shoulder and twice in the back, Chicago police said. He drove to a firehouse in the first block of West 79th Street, where he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side. He was on the street about 6:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the shoulder, police said. The 31-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Minutes prior, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were shot in Englewood on the South Side. They were inside an Acura about 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Normal Boulevard, when someone opened fire, police said. The boy was struck in the arm and thigh. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The man was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital, where he was in critical condition.

About an hour prior, a man was wounded in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side. He was on the sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The 47-year-old was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot on the West Side. He was on a sidewalk about 4:55 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Huron Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the arm and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police were questioning someone after a 19-year-old man was shot in Dunning on the Northwest Side. He was found with a gunshot wound to the leg about 12:45 p.m. in the bedroom of a home in the 4000 block of North Pioneer Avenue, police said. He was taken to Luthern General Hospital in Park Ridge where his condition was stabilized. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

In the day’s first reported shooting a man was critically wounded in Chatham on the South Side. The man, 30, was found with a gunshot wound to the head just before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of East 79th Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Witnesses to the shooting have not been cooperative with officers, but police said they believe the man may have been shot inside a retail store and placed in a vehicle to be taken to the hospital.

Twenty-four people were shot, six fatally, last weekend citywide.