7-year-old boy struck by SUV, critically injured while walking dog in Beach Park

A 7-year-old boy was critically injured Friday after being struck by an SUV in north suburban Beach Park.

The boy was walking a dog about 9:20 a.m. on Sheridan Road north of Chaney Avenue when he entered the roadway and was struck by a Ford Explorer, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The boy was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, the sheriff's office said. He was expected to be transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago for additional treatment.

The sheriff's office said the dog was killed and was removed from the scene by bystanders.

A 29-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, the statement said. The sheriff's office said she is cooperating with the investigation and was not believed to be impaired.

The Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate.