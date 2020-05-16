71 more people die of COVID-19 causes in Illinois, first time in almost a week death toll is below 100

The Illinois Department of Health announced Saturday that 71 additional residents have died of coronavirus. This is the first time in almost a week that the death toll was under 100. Friday's death toll was 130.

Since the outbreak began, 4,129 people in Illinois have died of coronavirus, and 92,457 people have tested positive.

On Friday, state officials announced that Illinois had surpassed 4,000 COVID-19 deaths and 90,000 cases statewide.

As the weather warms, there are questions about what sort of summer time activities will be available to keep children busy and healthy. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s five-phase plan to reopen the state does not include guidelines for opening pools.

The Chicago Park District announced last week that it will offer a shortened summer camp season beginning July 6.

Carrie Fullerton, executive director for Arlington Heights Park District said pools will not open on Memorial Day as usual. But other decisions have yet to be made.

The park district in Wheeling closed its Family Aquatic Center for the year, according to its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.