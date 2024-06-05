71-year-old woman in critical condition after being stabbed near Union Station

A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed near Union Station Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., a 71-year-old woman was in the 200 block of South Canal when a male offender approached the woman and stabbed her multiple times with a sharp object, police said.

The offender then fled the scene. Shortly after, responding officers placed him in custody.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Charges against the offender are pending. Area detectives are investigating.