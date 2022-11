A 71-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a car on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was found unresponsive on the street in the 4600 block of South California Avenue in Brighton Park.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police say the offender fled the scene.

No one has been arrested, and Area Detectives are investigating.