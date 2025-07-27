Chicago crime: Argument leads to fatal stabbing of 71-year-old man, police say

The Brief A 71-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument on Chicago's South Side. The offender was taken into custody after officers arrived. Charges are pending in connection with the fatal stabbing.



A 71-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument on the city’s South Side on Saturday night.

The fatal stabbing happened in the 100 block of W. 63rd Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The victim was involved in a verbal altercation outside with an unknown male who had a sharp object and attacked the victim a little after 10 p.m.

He stabbed the victim in his abdomen, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

The offender was taken into custody by officers who responded to the scene.

Area detectives are investigating the stabbing.

What we don't know:

Charges are pending, so police did not identify the offender.

Authorities have not identified the victim.