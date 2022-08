article

Ivory Phinisee, 74, was reported missing Friday night, according to Chicago police.

Police say the man was last seen in the 2700 block of North Clark Street in Lincoln Park.

Phinisee is 5'9, 180 lbs., he has brown eyes and gray hair.

If located, contact the Chicago police Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.

