78% of Bears fans have already given up on Super Bowl, survey says

The Brief 78% of Chicago Bears fans doubt their team will reach the Super Bowl, with many predicting a Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup instead. Bears fans are notably nervous about the season, with 58% expressing concern, while Eagles fans show the highest confidence at 89%. Among 2,500 NFL fans surveyed, overall anxiety about the season is high, especially among Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and Atlanta Falcons fans.



The Chicago Bears have not even played their first pre-season game, and fans are already hopeless.

According to a new survey by sports platform PromoGuy.us, 78% of Bears fans think the team won't reach the Super Bowl. Instead, fans predict that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will make it all the way.

What we know:

Jacksonville Jaguar fans take the cake though – just 5% of them believe they will make it to the Super Bowl.

Understandably, 58% of Bears fans surveyed also said they are nervous about the upcoming season. Of course, fans of the Philadelphia Eagles have the most confidence, at 89% expecting their team to make it to the big game. Most fans believe the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will have a rematch at the Super Bowl this season.

Overall, more than half of all football fans said they were nervous about their team's upcoming season, with Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and Atlanta Falcons feeling the most anxious at 71%. The Los Angeles Chargers fans were the least nervous at 27%.

A total of 2,500 NFL fans completed the survey on Prolific from July 31 to August 1.