8 injured Gaza children arrive in Chicago for medical care

Eight children injured in the Israel-Palestine conflict arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday, beginning their journey to recovery with critical medical care in the United States.

The children, ranging in age from 2 to 17, endured a 12-hour flight before reaching Chicago. Their injuries include traumatic internal wounds and limb loss, highlighting the severity of their conditions.

While two of the children will be treated at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Chicago, the others are headed to facilities in California, Kentucky, and Missouri.

The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) covered their travel and medical expenses, ensuring the young patients receive the surgeries and rehabilitation they need. Some may require months of care and multiple procedures.

"It’s really hard to describe what I’m feeling, as well as everybody else," said Sarah Alrayyes, Director of Chapters Operations at PCRF. "It’s bittersweet, I would say. Very sweet to have this opportunity to see the work that we’re able to do."

A large support network greeted the children at Terminal 5, offering a warm welcome and bringing necessities like winter clothing.