8 killed, 24 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago

Eight people have been killed and 25 others wounded in shootings so far over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Four people were wounded, two of them fatally, in a shooting early Saturday at a gathering in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The four were among about 30 people in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street when a person began shooting inside about 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said. Two men, 34 and 36, were shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were pronounced dead. Another man, 27, was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A fourth person with two gunshot wounds to the left leg later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where they were listed in good condition. No arrests were reported.

About 15 minutes later, a man was found shot to death early Saturday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. Officers responding to a person shot report found him with gunshot wounds to the head and chest about 12:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was unknown.

A few hours later, a 60-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument with a man he knew inside a home in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. The man was shot in the chest, stomach and thigh about 3:40 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Honore Street, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died. The gunman was arrested near the scene shortly after the shooting.

Thursday night, two men were killed in separate shootings just over an hour apart and about five miles from each other on the South Side. Keyonis Langston, 25, was in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone shot him in the head just before 8 p.m., authorities said. About 9:20 p.m., Randle Roby, 28, was found fatally shot on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West 112th Street. He suffered a gunshot wound to the face and abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was fatally shot and a boy was wounded Friday night in South Deering on the Far South Side. Kristen Carr, 41, and the boy, 14, were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street about 9:50 p.m. when someone driving a black SUV approached them and opened fire, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Carr was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died. The boy was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Saturday night, a man was fatally shot on a street in Austin on the West Side. The man, 40, was in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street about 7:50 p.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal attacks, a 21-year-old man was shot Saturday morning at a business in the Loop. He was shot during an argument with another man about 2:15 a.m. in the first block of South Franklin Street, police said. A SWAT team responded to the scene to search for the gunman, who was not observed leaving the building. The 21-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At least 21 other people have been shot in Chicago since Thursday, including nine teenagers.