8 people robbed across Lincoln Park in under 20 minutes

Eight people were robbed in four separate confrontations early Monday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The robberies happened in a 20-minute span just after midnight at four locations across Lincoln Park. In each incident, one or two people got out of an SUV and approached pedestrians, demanding their belongings before fleeing the scene.

Police have not said if they believe the robberies are connected.

No guns were seen during the robberies which took place at the following times and locations.

A 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were robbed around 12:07 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Howe Street

A 23-year-old woman was robbed around 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of West Belden Avenue

Two 19-year-old women were robbed around 12:18 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Burling Street

Three female victims, whose ages were unknown, were robbed around 12:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Geneva Terrace

During the last robbery, one of the victims fell and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.