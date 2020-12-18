8 shot, 1 fatally Thursday in Chicago

One person was killed and seven others wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago.

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Mayfair on the Northwest Side.

About 12:50 p.m., he was walking in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue when someone in a stolen white Nissan Maxima fired shots, striking him multiple times in the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The stolen Nissan was later found several blocks away in the 4400 block of North LaCrosse Avenue, and officers located the person of interest in the 4300 block of North Major Avenue, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

In non-fatal shootings, a 22-year-old woman was shot late Thursday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m. she was walking in the 2800 block of West Chicago Avenue when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was brought to Norwegian Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

Just before the shooting, she saw a black vehicle pass by but she could not describe the people inside, according to police.

Minutes earlier, a person was shot while driving on the Kennedy Expressway near Old Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Sayre Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was wounded in the shooting, state police said.

State police did not release any additional details on the condition of the injured person.

Thursday afternoon a man was wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park.

He was standing in the street about 2:25 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kildare Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the legs, police said. The 20-year-old took himself to Loretto Hospital and was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

About 12:10 p.m. a 24-year-old man was shot in South Chicago.

He was sitting in a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Manistee Avenue when a white SUV pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the shoulder, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A 50-year-old homeless man was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

He was standing outside in the 3500 block of West Thomas Street when a car passed by and two gunmen inside opened fire, according to a Chicago police spokeswoman.

Officers arrived about 8:40 a.m. and found the man standing and talking, despite having at least two gunshot wounds in his chest and arm, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a man was shot while leaving a house party in Hegewisch on the Far South Side.

About 7:30 a.m., the 27-year-old got into an argument as he was leaving the gathering in the 13400 block of South Avenue O when someone opened fire, striking him in the thigh, police said.

Family members were driving the man to a hospital when officers from another police agency stopped their car, noticed the man had a gunshot wound and escorted them to Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, police said. The man was listed in good condition.

Thursday’s first reported shooting left a 25-year-old man wounded in Heart of Chicago on the Near West Side.

He was walking about 12:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 23rd Street when someone emerged from a gangway and shot him in the back, police said. He was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Seven people were shot, one fatally Wednesday in Chicago.