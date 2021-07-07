8 shot, 1 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

One person was killed, and seven others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was fatally shot in a drive-by in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 10 p.m., the 26-year-old was standing outside next to a car in the 200 block of East 59th Street, when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots at him, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest and got in the passenger seat of a friend’s car, who then began to drive him to the hospital, but stopped in the 5700 block of South Calumet Avenue. He was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a 29-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in Fernwood on the South Side. About 11 p.m., he answered the back door of his home in the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue, after hearing a knock, and someone he knew fired shots at him before fleeing, police said. He was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 12:35 a.m., he was walking in the 7300 block of South University Avenue, when someone inside a passing black SUV fired shots at him, striking him in the lower backside, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in serious condition.

Five others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Two people were killed, and five others were wounded, in shootings Monday between 5 p.m. and midnight.