8 shot Wednesday across Chicago

Eight people were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago, including a teenage boy who was shot on the Near West Side.

About 3:30 a.m., the 14-year-old was walking in the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone in a passing red-colored Nissan fired shots at him, Chicago police said. He was struck in the right leg multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The day’s latest reported shooting hurt a 40-year-old man in Gresham on the South Side.

He was found outside about 9:12 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Racine Avenue with a graze wound to the head, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Earlier Wednesday evening, a man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was walking about 7:41 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Peoria Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots, hitting him in the back, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

An hour before that, a 33-year-old man was shot in Old Town on the Near North Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 6:41 p.m. in the 400 block of West Evergreen Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A 19-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon in Washington Park on the South Side.

He was shot in the left thigh about 12:55 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Wednesday morning, a man was shot while driving in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The 26-year-old was driving about 9:55 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 71st Street when someone shot at him from a gray SUV, according to Chicago police. The SUV took off after the shooting.

The man was hit five times in his abdomen and arms and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot earlier Wednesday morning in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 2:20 a.m., he was sitting on the porch of a residence in the 1200 block of West 75th Street, when someone walked up to him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the finger and refused treatment, police said. He then gave officers conflicting stories about what happened.

The day’s first reported shooting left a man critically wounded in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The 56-year-old was sitting at a red light about 12:55 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Archer Avenue when several males fired shots from a white Acura sedan, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, 11 people were shot in Chicago, one of them fatally.