8 vehicle break-ins reported within 48 hours in Garfield Ridge, Clearing

Chicago police are warning residents on Chicago's Southwest Side about a recent string of vehicle break-ins.

In each incident, the offenders forced entry into parked vehicles and took property from within.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

5200 Block of South Moody on Feb. 26 at approximately 5:45 a.m.

5600 Block of South Menard on Feb. 26 at approximately 5 a.m.

6200 Block of South Nashville on Feb. 27 7:43 p.m.

5600 Block of South Newland on Feb. 28 at approximately 12:13 a.m.

5800 Block of South Sayre on Feb. 28 at approximately 12:41 a.m.

5700 Block of South Rutherford on Feb. 28 at approximately 12:48 a.m.

5700 Block of South Nottingham on Feb. 28 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

5600 Block of South Moody on Feb. 28 at approximately 12:12 a.m.

Chicago police describe the offenders as one to four men, ages 18 to 30. They were all wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area One at (312) 747-8380.