8 wounded in mass shooting near party bus in Lincoln Park

Eight people were wounded in a drive-by Wednesday night in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

Just before midnight, the group had been traveling on a party bus when a dark-gray and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up to them in the 1600 block of North La Salle Drive, and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 26-year-old woman was shot in the leg, police said. They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the man is in fair condition and the woman is in serious condition.

A 23-year-old man was struck in the groin and was also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, in serious condition, police said. Two men, 42 and 52, were struck in their legs and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where they are in fair condition.

A 27-year-old man was struck in the chest and later dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 29-year-old man was struck in the arm and took himself to Rush University Medical Center, but was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the hand and later drove herself to Jackson Park Hospital where she is in good condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.