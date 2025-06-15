8-year-old boy abducted by father in Washington Heights has been located, police say

The Brief J'Adore Frazier, 8, was taken from his legal guardians/grandparents' home in the area of 9000 S. Aberdeen Street on June 6 at 4:00 p.m. by his father, Christopher Upshaw, 43. Frazier was last seen wearing a beige sweatsuit and black sneakers. He is described as 3-foot-8, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Chicago police ask anyone with information to contact Area Two detectives.



An 8-year-old boy who was abducted from his legal guardians by his father in Washington Heights has been located, according to Chicago police.

On Monday, Chicago police said J'Adore Frazier was located and returned to his guardians.

The backstory:

Frazier was taken from his legal guardians/grandparents' home in the area of 9000 S. Aberdeen Street on June 6 at 4:00 p.m. by his father, Christopher Upshaw, 43.

Frazier was wearing a beige sweatsuit and black sneakers at the time of his disappearance. He is described as 3-foot-8, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

It is not known what Upshaw was last seen wearing.

Upshaw drives a beige Sedan with dark tints and black rims. Upshaw is described as 6-foot, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

(Chicago Police Department)

As of Monday, it's unknown if Upshaw has also been located.

We'll bring more updates as they become available.