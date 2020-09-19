8-year-old laid to rest after being fatally shot in Canaryville

Dozens gathered in Dolton to say goodbye to eight-year-old Dajore Wilson.

She was shot and killed while riding in the car with her mom and dad in the Canaryville neighborhood earlier this month.

Dajore was in the car with two adults on the city’s South Side when they stopped at a red light and someone in a vehicle behind them opened fire, striking the child, a 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital. The adults were severely wounded.

Mourners were able to drive-up to pay their respects.

Police are still looking for whoever was in the black Dodge Charger used in the shooting.

Wilson is the sixth child 10 or younger to be killed in Chicago’s gun violence since late June.

There is a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the child's death.