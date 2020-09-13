Bears player steps in to help family of slain 8-year-old

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson made a touchdown in the community this week.

The team confirmed Saturday night that Jackson paid the remaining balance for Dajore Wilson’s funeral services.

Dajore is the eight-year-old girl who was shot and killed while riding in a car Monday in Canaryville.

The mother of eight-year-old Dajore Wilson opened up about the shooting that took her daughter's life this week.

“Dajore did not deserve this, she was so young, she had her entire life ahead of her,” said Tracey Holmes, mother to Dajore Wilson.

Dajore is the sixth child 10 or younger to be killed in Chicago’s gun violence since late June.

Both Dajore's mother and father also sustained injuries Monday night.

DAndre Wilson, Dajore's father, was behind the wheel of the car. Dajore Wilson was in the back with her mother, and a friend of Wilson's was in the front seat when a black Dodge Charger pulled up behind them at a red light on 47th and Union.

When the light turned green, the passenger got out and that’s when all hell broke loose.

“I drove off and they were still shooting. Boom, I hit the tree,” said Wilson. “Dajore got shot, she grabbed her and held her out the car.”

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the shooting.