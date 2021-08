An 81-year-old man was shot in the back Tuesday night on Chicago's West Side.

The man was standing in the street in the 1700 block of North Tripp at about 6:50 p.m. when an unknown offender shot him in the back, Chicago police said.

He was transported to the hospital.

The Chicago Fire Department said the man is in critical condition.

No one is in custody, and Area Five Detectives are investigating.