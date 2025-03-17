89-year-old woman killed, four injured in McHenry County head-on crash

The Brief An 89-year-old Minnesota woman died after a head-on crash Sunday in northwestern McHenry County. Four others were injured in the collision on Illinois Route 176, with one driver in critical condition. Investigators believe weather was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.



An 89-year-old Minnesota woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in northwestern suburban McHenry County on Sunday.

What we know:

At about 9:25 a.m., authorities from multiple villages were called to a head-on crash involving two vehicles in the 17100 block of Illinois Route 176 near Union, according to a statement from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2007 Kia Sportage, driven by a 40-year-old Marengo man, and a 2016 Mazda CX-5, driven by a 64-year-old Crystal Lake man, were traveling in opposite directions on Illinois Route 176 when they collided head-on, the release said.

Four people were injured, and one person was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Mazda and his passenger, a 64-year-old Crystal Lake woman, were both transported to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley. The driver was listed in critical condition, while the passenger was stabilized.

An 89-year-old woman, who was also a passenger in the Mazda, was later pronounced dead at Northwestern Hospital in Huntley.

The driver of the Kia refused treatment at the scene, the statement said. His passenger, a 17-year-old from Marengo, was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital in Crystal Lake in good condition. A 37-year-old Marengo man, who was also traveling in the Kia, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley in good condition.

Investigators believe weather was a factor in the crash. All but one of the victims were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

What's next:

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are still investigating the crash.