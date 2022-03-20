9 cars stolen from Chicago luxury dealership

Nine cars were stolen from a luxury car dealership in Chicago's Mayfair neighborhood early Sunday, according to police.

Around 4:40 a.m., in the 4500 block of N. Elston Avenue, Luxury Auto Selection was burglarized, police said.

Unknown offenders broke a window with an unknown object when the business was closed, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The group then entered the dealership and stole nine cars from the premises, according to police.

Advertisement

No one is in custody and Area Five Detectives are investigating.