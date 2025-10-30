9 hospitalized after chemical spill at West Town school, officials say

The Brief A chemical spill involving calcium hydroxide at José de Diego Community Academy in West Town sent nine people to hospitals and left 12 others declining treatment, officials said. The spill occurred Thursday afternoon, prompting a HAZMAT response from the Chicago Fire Department; the cause remains under investigation.



A chemical spill at a West Town school sent nine people to the hospital Thursday afternoon, officials said.

What we know:

The incident occurred at José de Diego Community Academy, 1313 Clairmont St., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Fire officials said a hazardous materials team responded after a chemical spill was reported.

The spilled substance was identified as calcium hydroxide.

Nine people were taken to area hospitals in good condition and 12 others declined treatment, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.