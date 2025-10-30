9 hospitalized after chemical spill at West Town school, officials say
CHICAGO - A chemical spill at a West Town school sent nine people to the hospital Thursday afternoon, officials said.
What we know:
The incident occurred at José de Diego Community Academy, 1313 Clairmont St., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Fire officials said a hazardous materials team responded after a chemical spill was reported.
The spilled substance was identified as calcium hydroxide.
Nine people were taken to area hospitals in good condition and 12 others declined treatment, officials said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Fire Department.