9 hospitalized after Edgewater high-rise fire, 1 critical, officials say

The Brief Massive fire at senior apartment building: A fire erupted on the fourth floor of an eight-story senior apartment building in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, sending nine people to the hospital—one in critical condition—and forcing the evacuation of dozens of elderly residents. Challenging rescue efforts: Firefighters battled intense flames and heat to reach trapped residents, rescuing many using ladders and fire escapes; one person was even found on the roof. Ongoing investigation: The cause of the fire remains under investigation, including whether smoke detectors or alarms were functioning at the time of the blaze.



Nine people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, when a fire broke out in an eight-story apartment building in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Flames and smoke caused significant damage to the fourth floor and prompted the evacuation of dozens of elderly residents, with officials still investigating the cause.

Fire at Edgewater High-Rise Apartment Building

What we know:

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Thursday in a building located in the 5400 block of North Kenmore Avenue.

The building primarily houses senior citizens and many of them needed to be rescued by first responders.

"All I hear was, ‘help, help, help,’ then I hear someone say, ‘shut the door!’" said resident Theresa Thurman. "I got scared and I went to the front of the building and from that point, I see people just running out the building."

Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire started on the fourth floor, where firefighters encountered about 30 feet of flames, blocking access to the unit where it originated from.

"The fire extinguisher case 75 feet away from the fire was completely melted, that’s how hot it was," said Chicago Fire Department 2nd District Chief Robert Jurewicz. "Thirty feet of the hallway was completely engulfed in flames; all the windows were blown out of the back of the building. They had to fight through 30 feet of fire just to get to the apartment."

Firefighters made their way through the fire and found the resident—a woman—who had escaped to a nearby stairwell. Crews evacuated the entire building, known as the Pines of Edgewater, using 40- and 50-foot ladders and fire escapes.

One occupant was found on the roof.

"We did have one occupant on the roof, spotted by our helicopter. We went up and checked on him. He said, ‘I’m fine, I’m just going to stay right here,’ so he did," Jurewicz said.

Nine people were transported to area hospitals—one in critical condition and eight in serious condition, fire officials said. Some of their injuries were due to smoke inhalation.

In total, 125 firefighters and fire personnel responded to the scene. It took about an hour and 15 minutes to strike out the fire, and crews successfully prevented it from spreading beyond the fourth floor. Due to smoke and water damage, the floor is currently uninhabitable, fire officials said.

The fire chief noted, though, that residents on the fourth floor who kept their doors closed may have avoided significant damage to their units.

By Thursday afternoon, volunteers with the American Red Cross sprang into action, helping displaced residents pick up the pieces.

"What people need the most right now is another human being, human compassion, to address basic need; that is what we’re here to do," said Regional Disaster Officer Rodrigo Carrillo, American Red Cross—Illinois Region. "We step in to ensure that we partner with them in their journey to recovery."

Jurewicz noted that it's remarkable everyone made it out without suffering more significant injuries, given the challenging conditions of the blaze.

"A lot of elderly folks in here, and I’m telling you, this fire attack these guys did saved countless lives," Jurewicz said.

What we don't know:

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, and which room of the affected apartment it started in.

Investigators are also looking into whether working smoke detectors were in place. It’s unclear at this time if a resident called 911 or if building fire alarms were triggered.

What's next:

Officials could not elaborate on the extent of the victims' injuries or expected recovery time.

The investigation is ongoing.