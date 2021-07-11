9 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Eisenhower Expressway

Nine people, including a juvenile, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway.

About 3 a.m., several vehicles crashed in the outbound lanes on I-290 near South Keeler Avenue, according to a Chicago Fire spokesman.

One juvenile and three adults were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, fire officials said. Five other adults were transported to Stroger Hospital, where they were in fair condition.

No other details were immediately available.

