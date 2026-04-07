Chicago weather: Midweek warmup on the way with a chance of rain

The Brief Tuesday is cold but dry with highs near 40, followed by a chance of rain and a possible wintry mix overnight. Warmer air returns midweek with highs climbing into the 60s, along with periodic rain and possible storms Thursday night. The weekend turns milder, with sunshine Saturday and temperatures reaching the 70s by Sunday and Monday.



Today is pretty, but cold. Highs this afternoon will be about 40 degrees in Chicago.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with the chance for rain. There may be a touch of wintry mix, especially north.

What's next:

It will clear out on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies and the chance for rain is back Wednesday night. Thursday will be in the upper 60s with a chance for rain. Storms are possible Thursday night.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. There is a chance for rain early in the day.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. There is a chance for rain Saturday night through Monday.

Monday will be mild with highs in the mid 70s.